Charlamagne Tha God Reveals How People Tried To Influence His Opinion On Kendrick Lamar's "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers"

Charlamagne Tha God recently recalled how he had to block out other people’s opinions on Kendrick Lamar's album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. Speaking with The Diary Of A CEO, Charlamagne explained how fans are always trying to influence what he says about music on The Breakfast Club.

"If your emotional IQ is so low that people on social media can dictate how you move, how you think, how you talk, you’re not a smart person to me. Smart people know how to disconnect from that. And smart people know how to go do some meditation and make sure that their thoughts are absolutely positively their own,” Charlamagne explained.

Charlamagne Tha God During The Black Effect Podcast Festival

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 22: Charlamagne Tha God during The 2023 Black. Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on April 22, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

From there, he revealed how people have been trying to tell them their thoughts on Kendrick Lamar. He added: “I love Kendrick Lamar. I think he’s fantastic. I think Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, in the future, is gonna be known as one of the most important hip-hop albums of all time. That one and JAY-Z’s 4:44. But, people are hitting me and telling me their thoughts and telling me their opinions and I’m blocking all of that because I listened to the record. I listened to it five or six times, I know what I got from it. I know what I feel about it. And, I’m not letting y’all change my mind." Check out his full comments on the issue below.

Charlamagne Tha God Speaks On Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar dropped Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers back in May 2022. It was met with widespread acclaim from critics and debuted atop the Billboard 200. Be on the lookout for further updates on Charlamagne Tha God on HotNewHipHop.

