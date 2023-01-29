Well, we know who bumped “Silent Hill” the most last year. Charlamagne Tha God recently called Kodak Black “the GOAT” and compared him to Kendrick Lamar. While some may find the comparison absurd, they did collaborate on the Compton rapper’s latest album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Moreover, the radio host explained why he holds the two in a similar regard.

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 09: Charlamagne tha God is seen during a campaign event and conversation with Stacey Abrams, 21 Savage, and Francys Johnson at The HBUC on September 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

“Kodak is the GOAT,” tha God stated. “I was watching that video and I was thinking to myself like, ‘Man, do people realize how dope Kodak Black is, yo? Not just as a personality, but as a rapper, as an artist. You know these true hip-hop heads will be like ‘Ah, man, you’re talking about Kodak Black…’

“I look at Kodak Black the same way I look at Kendrick Lamar,” he continued. “I’m not even joking. I feel like they’re both two different levels of prolific. They’re telling similar stories, just from different places. They’re just two different versions of the same kid from the hood.”

Furthermore, a lot of fans might consider this a hot take. However, Charlamagne has plenty more where that came from, and other opinions of his caused even more debate. Recently, the media personality expressed his skepticism regarding Chief Keef when naming his list of the most influential rappers.

“No, you know why I don’t put Chief Keef in there?” he remarked. “Because Chief Keef didn’t influence the world, he influenced a sound of a region. Those four people I named literally influenced people all over the world.” Previously, the host mentioned his picks for the top spots. “I’m not going to say the order number, but there’s four: Kanye, Jay-Z, Pac and Wayne. The four most influential rappers of all time.”

Meanwhile, G Herbo was one of many both inside and outside the rap game to disagree. “What Charlamagne said, he don’t feel like Sosa is one of the most influential, like, globally but I disagree,” the Chicago MC expressed. “Probably right now you don’t feel like that ‘cause you got the Drakes, the Futures. You got so many but I feel like it wouldn’t be a lot of artists if it wasn’t for Sosa. I’m talking about a lot of styles, though.” Even the “Don’t Like” MC himself chimed in on the debate.

Still, what do you think of Charlamagne Tha God praising Kodak Black and likening him to Kendrick Lamar? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, check back in with HNHH for the latest hot takes, debates, and kindred spirits in the game.