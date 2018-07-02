old heads
- Pop CultureBirdman & Rick Ross Have No Relationship, Former Confirms There's No Drama Between ThemEven if they don't work together in the future, Birdman is still wishing the best for Rozay.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNas Calls On Rappers From His Era To Release Their MusicHe's setting the standard by releasing albums prolifically. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicBun B Shares 10 Hip-Hop Songs For Young Rap FansIn a new feature with XXL, the Southern legend shared ten tracks that he thinks will educate young hip-hop listeners quite effectively.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Calls Kodak Black The GOAT, Compares Him To Kendrick LamarThe radio and podcast host said that Yak and Kendrick are two sides of the same coin.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsShaq Doubles Down On NBA Player Criticism: "I Know What Greatness Is"What Shaq had to say about Donovan Mitchell still stands.By Joshua Robinson
- SportsLeBron James & Kevin Durant React To Shaq's Donovan Mitchell DissLeBron James and Kevin Durant are sick of the oldheads.By Alexander Cole
- GramBow Wow Goes After Old Heads In New Instagram RantBow Wow doesn't like how the older artists talk about the young ones.By Alexander Cole
- MusicRemy Ma Says "F*ckin' Trash" Artists Want Hip Hop's Older Generation To Go AwayShe thinks that the new school can't be compared to the old school.By Erika Marie
- ReviewsYBN Cordae "The Lost Boy" ReviewYBN Cordae warned us ahead of time that longevity cannot be placed out of sequence.By Devin Ch
- MusicYBN Cordae Breaks Down Perils Of "Old Head Energy" On Breakfast ClubYBN Cordae asserts himself like a bar-spitting gentleman on The Breakfast Club. By Mitch Findlay
- BarsCardi B Has To Explain Explicit Bars On "New Lyrics for Old People"Jimmy Kimmel explained what their lyrics meant.By Erika Marie
- MusicLupe Fiasco Pens Response To Offset's "Feet Kissing" CommentLupe Fiasco stakes his claim as a hip-hop philosopher. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Xan Addresses "Old Heads": "We're Here To Stay & Piss You Guys Off"If that was Lil Xan's plan, he's succeeded.By Alex Zidel