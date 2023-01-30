When legends talk about the “kids these days,” it’s usually a two-way street of negativity. However, one of rap music’s most enduring and important legends is using his experience to actually engage with and educate the next generation. Moreover, in a new feature with XXL, Bun B shared ten hip-hop songs for young rap fans to discover.

Furthermore, the Texas legend’s knowledge, talent, skill, taste, and experience regarding hip-hop is like gospel. Funnily enough, the rapper is a guest lecturer at Rice University in Houston, where he co-taught a Hip-Hop and Religion course. In honor of the genre’s 50th anniversary this year, the 49-year-old MC shared ten rap cuts that he finds important for the next generation. Also, he encouraged listeners to keep an open mind, as the genre’s always evolving.

That being said, here’s the list. Starting in the year 1990 is “We’re All In The Same Gang” by the West Coast All-Stars. Later, he shouted out the classic 1991 Geto Boys cut, “Mind Playing Tricks On Me.” Also from ’91, he mentioned “A Bird In The Hand” by Ice Cube and “Be A Father To Your Child” from Ed O.G. & Da Bulldogs.

Mind Playing Tricks On Me – Geto Boys

Following that is E-40 and The Click’s “Drought Season” from ’92 and “Mr. Big” by 8Ball & MJG from ’93. In addition, he gave another Southern nod to Goodie Mob’s 1995 hit, “Soul Food.” Then, interestingly, came two songs featuring the one and only Tupac Shakur. First, there’s his classic ’95 track “Dear Mama” and 1997’s “Smile” where he featured with Scarface.

Finally, Bun B had to tip his hat to Nelly’s 2000 smash, “Country Grammar,” which he admitted he disliked initially. Moreover, each pick has its own write-up courtesy of the UGK legend, so click here to check his thoughts out. While all his reflections are engaging, his words on “Smile” and “Country Grammar” in particular are quite compelling.

