Nas Calls On Rappers From His Era To Release Their Music

Very few rappers who have been around as long as Nas continue to release as much music as he does. In the 2020s alone he’s already released five new albums in two ongoing series. First, he took on the Kings Disease series of records with Hit-Boy. The three editions of the albums were released in 2020, 2021, and 2022. He also hasn’t ruled out returning to the series before the end of 2023. He’s also released two albums under the Magic series. Magic 2 dropped just last month after a few weeks of teasing. The album saw Nas teaming up with 21 Savage and making his first track with 50 Cent in over 20 years.

Now in a new interview with Billboard, he’s asking other rappers from his era to release music more often. “Release your records. they’re working hard on them sh*ts. I wanna hear how people feel, I wanna hear their art.” His desire for more music from his own era isn’t just about nostalgia either. He also speaks out against the newest trends in rap completely taking over the game. He seems to hope that if older rappers continue with their original styles there will be more variety and honesty in rap. “I don’t want to hear the trends, I want to hear the art,” he concludes.

Nas Wants More Music From Older Rappers

Fans in the comments largely agreed. “Nas is right please do this because idk if I’m just getting older but this wave of rap/hip hop just ain’t hitting like that,” one comment reads. Others highlight how impressive it is that he’s stayed so consistent over the years. “Amazing how Nas’s voice really hasn’t took a hit. Still sounds as if it was the 90’s,” one of the top comments reads.

The legendary NY rapper has remained an influence to his generation. In recent interviews both Common and Eminem cited his music as an influence over their work. What do you think of Nas wishing more artists from his era would release music? Let us know in the comment section below.

