confusion
- StreetwearJT's Beats By Dre x Mowalola Campaign Confuses Some, City Girl RespondsJT was honoured to work with photographer Hugo Comte for the creative collaboration, even if everyone doesn't see the vision.ByHayley Hynes1.9K Views
- MusicLil Baby's Team Clears The Air Over Booking For D.C. Pride Event PerformanceThe story goes like this: a scammer apparently pretended to be Baby's booking agent, scheduled him for a Pride event in the capital, and his team had to clarify that they never got such a request.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1.8K Views
- Pop CultureDrake Debuts 2 New Songs, "Confusion" & "I Could Never" On His "Table For One" Radio ShowDrake has been steady dropping new content for his fans this month.ByHayley Hynes17.9K Views
- RandomChief Keef Mistaken For A$AP Rocky By Desperate Fan Begging For HandshakeAnything is possible at Rolling Loud!ByAron A.8.2K Views
- SneakersYeezy Supply's Mysterious Countdown Timer Has Sneakerheads ConfusedCould some new Yeezys be releasing soon?ByAlexander Cole26.5K Views
- MusicBoosie Badazz On Jussie Smollett: "D*ck Make U Do Some Crazy Sh*t"Boosie Badazz came through with a wild take on the possibility of Jussie Smollett staging his own attack.ByAron A.108.5K Views
- MusicMack Maine Apologizes For Confusion About Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter V" Release DateThe President of Young Money has spoken.ByAlex Zidel77.0K Views
- SportsNFL Won't Change New Helmet "Contact" Rule Amid Leaguewide ConfusionThe NFL is taking measures to protect its players.ByDevin Ch1.6K Views
- MusicKehlani's San Francisco Pride Performance Ends In Massive BrawlKehlani expresses regret over the way the situation was handled.ByDevin Ch6.2K Views
- Music21 Savage Confuses YBN Nahmir For Young M.A On An Instagram Picture21 Savage might be the first person to say this.ByAron A.29.3K Views
- MusicBow Wow Explains Chris Brown Lyric On "Drunk Off Ciroc"Bow Wow clears up his intentions behind the Chris Brown line in his new single.ByAlex Zidel13.0K Views
- MusicAzealia Banks: "I'm Sad Because I'm Irrelevant"Azealia Banks drums up a series of convoluted messages on Instagram days after Cardi B tirade.ByDevin Ch35.1K Views
- LifeSnapchat's Newest Update Is Being Dragged All Over TwitterThe latest update has left fans of the app confused and a tad frustrated.
ByDavid Saric11.4K Views
- MusicA$AP Rocky Called "WhatsApp" Rocky By Oasis' Liam GallagherA$AP Rocky's name gets butchered.ByMatt F239 Views