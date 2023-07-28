Playboi Carti Returns To Instagram After Appearing On “Utopia”

It seems like almost everyone in rap was swept up into Travis Scott’s new album Utopia when it dropped last night. The long-awaited new album had an incredible feature list sporting rap favorites like Young Thug, Drake, Future, Yung Lean, and 21 Savage. It also featured a number of major artists from other genres like pop, R&B, indie, and electronica. Beyonce, SZA, James Blake, Bon Iver, The Weeknd, Sampha, and even one of the members of Daft Punk appear on the album. Among the long list of names is Playboi Carti, who fans were delighted to hear from.

Carti appears on the album’s 8th song “Fe!n.” The track is a collaboration between Scott, Playboi Carti, and Sheck Wes that was produced by Scott himself. In the wake of the project’s release he took to Instagram to promote the song. He posted a photo collage to his Instagram story directing fans to the track. But fans probably didn’t expect him to promise them that new material was coming soon. “New sh*t on the way” the post reads. For an artist who can be as reclusive as Carti, any acknowledgement of new music is sure to send his fans into a frenzy.

Playboi Carti Confirms New Music On Instagram

It isn’t the first time that Playboi Carti has teased fans with the promise of new music recently. Last weekend he took the stage as a part of Rolling Loud Festival in Miami. During his performance, he debuted some new songs and promised fans that his new album was coming “ASAP.”

Carti may be coming through with his promise on new music. Earlier this month he shared a video of himself back in the studio with regular collaborator F1lthy. That video was part of the promotion for his upcoming tour. Later this year Carti will take off with his Opium label on the “Antagonist Tour.” What do you think of Playboi Carti’s performance on Utopia? Let us know in the comment section below.

