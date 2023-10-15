Central Cee Names His Favorite Meal During Fit Check: Watch

Central Cee is one of the biggest artists out of the United Kingdom right now, so it's only natural his style would represent that. Moreover, he recently did a fit check with The People Gallery's Maurice Kamara, who previously did fit checks with the likes of Lil Wayne and many other rappers. In fact, there's a viral and hilarious moment from one of Kamara's previous fit checks that probably inspired this one. When Weezy was asked what his favorite meal was, he gave what is probably the most Tunechi answer of all time: "p***y." As such, Kamara just had to ask the London rapper the same here, adding onto the fashion breakdown.

"Got my little Sinner skullcap, unreleased Sinner thing," Central Cee began his breakdown, answering many of Maurice's questions along the way. "Something light, something comfortable. Got the shoes, the Oakley ones. It's only 'cause I'm on my video shoot. Just do you, live yours, drip yours. White Airs [are my favorite shoe right now], bro, timeless. Favorite meal, bro, gotta be chicken nuggets and chips. I'm a Gemini."

Read More: Drake & Central Cee’s “On The Radar” Freestyle Brings The Madness & Badness Together

Central Cee's Fit Check: Watch

Other than his style sensibilities, though, the 25-year-old cemented himself as a top name to watch not just in U.K. hip-hop, but the rap game as a whole. After all, you don't just drop a freestyle with Drake casually without some serious weight behind your name. In addition, Central Cee also joined Drizzy for a few stops of his It's All A Blur tour with 21 S*vage, ranking among many other superstars in attendance. After having an incredibly impactful 2022, he's kept busy while still enjoying himself and going at his own pace. The future's bright for Cench, and 2024 will most likely be an even bigger year for him.

Meanwhile, he also unfortunately fell victim to a lot of the same taboo topics and gossip that celebrities face these days. With just an Instagram caption, the "Sprinter" MC fell under the same satanist theories that affect almost every other artist. Just goes to show that some will hate on your way to the top, or they will go blind with your drip. For more news and updates on Central Cee, stay up to date on HNHH.

Read More: Central Cee Shares Controversial Caption About The Devil As He Poses With Doja Cat And Ice Spice