That Chick Angel, CasaDi, & Steve Terrell’s TikTok Hit “One Margarita” Gets Remixed By Saucy Santana

Anyone within a mile of TikTok has heard That Chick Angel’s margarita song. What began as a funny moment on a podcast has become a full-fledged single—hit, even—with a remix by Saucy Santana. It all began when Angel Moore was chatting with comedian Kevin Fredericks, known as KevOnStage. The two were discussing an evangelical pastor, Sister Cindy, who went viral on TikTok for street preaching at a college. In a video, the good reverend told the students if someone buys a woman “one margarita,” she’ll “spread her legs.”

After reviewing the clip, Moore and Fredericks had a hearty laugh, but that wasn’t all. Angel joked, “Gimme a beat,” as Fredericks pounded on the table to help her find her rhythm. She spit a quick, funny freestyle to complement the pastor’s assertion. “Gimme one margarita, I’mma open my legs / Gimme two margaritas, I’mma give you some head / Gimme three margaritas, I’mma put it in my puss / Gimme four margaritas, I’mma put it in my tush.”

Sure, it’s all quirky and ridiculous, but that’s what became the comedic aspect of the clip. However, soon, producers saw the viral video of Angel’s rhymes and threw a bouncing beat behind the bars. The track quickly gained traction on TikTok, making “One Margarita (Margarita Song)” a hit across social media. People begged for the song to be added to DSPs, and now fans can enjoy it with a major look from Santana himself.

@thatchickangeltv The app has been playing games with. This week they have been removing my sounds from my videos. 😑 Here’s the original #margaritasong Please go stream the remix!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 ♬ original sound – That Chick Angel

The sonic clap-back was a way for That Chick Angel to combat the slut-shaming sermon from the controversial soap box pastor. Producers Carl Dixon (Casa Di) and Stever Terrell are the masters behind the body-moving beat, and already, the track has been streamed over 7 million times. Our favorite artists have also tapped in to show love to “One Margarita,” as Cardi B and Lizzo are among those who hopped on the trend.

“I’ve been a content creator for 13 years, and most of the time, the stuff I do resonates with people that look like me,” Moore told WIRED. “This was one of the first times that I felt like some of my content was resonating a lot with people who look nothing like me. I’m seeing all these white girls, I’m seeing a bunch of queer people, I’m seeing fraternity boys. I was like, ‘Wait, oh my goodness!’”

Check out the visual of the Saucy Santana remix for “One Margarita” below, including a cameo from none other than supermodel legend herself, Cindy Crawford. Of course, there is plenty of twerking and margaritas to go around.

Quotable Lyrics

And the Mexican restaurant being so risky

Three cadillacs and I don’t need to talk

These tortilla chips, baby, only give me WAP

[via]