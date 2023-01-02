21 Savage seemingly wants to test the waters of cryopreservation in hopes of still being alive in 98 years.

While everyone rang in 2023 on Saturday night, it appears that 21 Savage was pondering about how to remain alive until the year 2121. The rapper took to Twitter on New Year’s Eve, hours before the clock struck midnight, to express his desire to experiment with cryopreservation.

“I Just Want To Be Alive For 2121 Somebody Freeze Me Right Quick,” he wrote.

Now, it’s unlikely that 21 is actually willing to freeze his body with hopes of being resurrected in the future. However, there are many scientists hoping that this could become a reality in the future.

Cryonic preservation is the process of freezing corpses at very low temperatures. Cryonicists hope that scientific advancements could repair dead bodies. Walt Disney became attached to rumors that he underwent this process.

If 21 Savage were to survive another 98 years to see 2121, he would be 129 years old.

In related news, the rapper’s coming off of an excellent year that found him collaborating with two legends. In November, he teamed up with Drake for their joint project, Her Loss. The two revealed plans to tour together in support of the album, which followed Drake’s Certified Lover Boy and his foray into dance, Honestly, Nevermind. The project extended the pair’s track record together, which includes records like “Jimmy Cooks” and “Knife Talk.”

21 also collaborated with Nas following a brief controversy where the Atlanta rapper called the God’s Son MC irrelevant. The Hit-Boy produced, “One Mic One Gun” arrived a week after 21’s comments.

We’re excited for what 21 Savage has in store in 2023. It’s been nearly five years since he released his last solo album, i am > i was, though he’s dished a few collab efforts since.