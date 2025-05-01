Ralo Clarifies Polygamy Comment After Social Media Backlash

Ralo is setting the record straight after a recent interview teaser sparked backlash and assumptions about his views on relationships.

The Atlanta rapper, who returned to music in 2023 with his single “First Day Out” after being released from prison, found himself at the center of controversy when a clip circulated online from his conversation with Swaggy Sie on The Encore.

In the short video, Ralo is asked about “polygamy,” though his comments lean more toward polyamory. He makes it clear where he stands:

“I’m a Muslim. We the first to believe in polygamy. I love polygamy.”

He then emphasizes the importance of mutual understanding in relationships that involve more than two people.

“I do honor that women can come together and have an understanding with their man,” Ralo said.

He also credited that lifestyle with helping him build wealth, claiming the harmony of such arrangements has been key to his success.

However, it was another part of the interview that ignited criticism. In the teaser, Ralo discusses loyalty, stating:

“I won’t ever lie to my girl. We needed to be okay. It was a team. Like, you really can’t trust too many nas. Women are more loyal than men. Nas always do some lame shit. Women, you can drag them through the mud and they still will remain loyal.”

Ralo’s Past Remarks

The “drag them through the mud” remark quickly circulated online, drawing accusations of misogyny and emotional manipulation. In response, Ralo addressed the controversy directly in The Shade Room’s comment section, writing:

“Never was I bragging about dragging a woman. My girl ain’t ever had to worry about NOTHING her entire life. I’m saying she never let none of the lame shit I did cause her to do no lame shit to me.”

Swaggy Sie also stepped into the conversation, urging viewers to watch the full interview for context. In the extended footage, Ralo clarifies that while some men exploit the loyalty of women, he does not count himself among them.

“I’ve been doing it all my life,” he said. “Don’t get me wrong, I hold my girl on a high pedestal. She’s the queen.”

He stressed that honesty is a cornerstone of his relationships. “I tell every woman I meet that I’ve got a girl,” Ralo said. “I’m not trying to hurt you or manipulate you. I’m just being real.”