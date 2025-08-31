Yung Kayo Rages On Distorted New Single, "walking"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Yung Kayo is one of a few bright names who are welcoming a new day at YSL, although this new banger is anything but sunny.

Young Thug recently teased a compilation from YSL's younger generation, on which Yung Kayo would probably play a major role. He's one of the brightest names out of the label's most recent signees, a hype that he sought to capitalize on with this new single "walking."

The rage banger works with the typical distorted tones and drums you expect from this production, but the rapping performance from the Holy Grails artist is more relentless and clear than usual in this sub-genre. Of course, the lyrical content is nothing out of this world, but some melodic breaks in the flows make the fiery barrages all the more enthralling.

Hopefully there are more ragers on the way this year. For longtime fans who have followed Yung Kayo since his breakout, maybe it feels odd to call the Nineteen performer one of the new faces out of YSL. After all, he's been around for a while now. But considering all the drama going on with the label and its narrative offshoots these days, this assessment is pretty natural for fans. Also, this is all coming after the RICO trial and the Young Thug and Gunna fallout, so it's normal for folks to perceive this like a totally new era.

With that in mind, hopefully the Washington, D.C. native can bring fans some more heat soon. When compared to other peers in Yung Kayo's lane, it seems like he has a lot of potential to appeal universally and fundamentally to many different hip-hop fans.

Yung Kayo – "walking"

Quotable Lyrics
You got a man, why you counting on me, h*e?
I'll cook a n***a up just like a T-Bone,
I'ma tell you to be gone,
I get the chip with the dip like a Frito

