Following the release of his new single “150,” Yung Kayo of Young Stoner Life Records officially dropped his new EP Nineteen on November 29, the rapper’s 19th birthday.

The D.C. native has been up and coming for a few years now. His core fanbase has grown with songs like “YEET,” which appeared on his last project DFTK.

Now, Yung Kayo continues to unquestionably earn his rank with Nineteen, which features a unique combination of his energetic rap style and a hyperpop sound.

The EP includes a tracklist of seven songs and features fellow YSL rapper Lil Keed as well as Jugg.

Coming of age amid the DMV and Go-Go music scene, Yung Kayo got his start in hip-hop at 10 years old. He continued to hone in on his craft as he entered his teenage years and later began uploading his music on SoundCloud.

The 19-year-old managed to get Young Thug’s attention in 2019 with the release of his song “Glitch.” Not long after, the rising rap star was signed to YSL Records via 300 Entertainment.

The D.C. rapper has consistently been in the studio since joining YSL. He released his project Work In Progress in July 2021 and followed up with DFTK this past February.

Yung Kayo is reportedly also gearing up to debut a full-length album, though no release date has been announced.

In a sit-down with Kids Take Over earlier this year, the young rap artist opened up about his music and wanting to expand past the average rap sound. He said, “I like making myself hear sounds I never heard before on other tracks. Or like, ‘90s tracks and ‘90s albums that I never heard before.”

“I try to keep expanding the sound, because it’s just like, why not?” Yung Kayo added, admitting that he enjoys the sound of artists like Sade and Lana Del Rey. “We all as people need to hear different sounds so we could feel different types of ways.”

Fans can stream Nineteen now on Spotify, Apple Music and TIDAL.

Nineteen Tracklist:

vector it work UE 150 i wouldn’t (feat. Lil Keed) bloom (feat. Jugg) chosen

