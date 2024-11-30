Yung Kayo Presents Some "Holy Grails" On His Latest Mixtape

One of Young Thug's newer students and YSL signees, Yung Kayo, is here this weekend with a new mixtape. For hardcore fans of the Washington D.C. native, this should be an exciting release. The reason being is based on the origins of the 16 tracks here. According to the Genius annotation for Holy Grails, these are all some highly sought after snippets and teasers from a couple of years ago. Specifically, they were concocted just a little before Yung Kayo dropped off his debut album, DFTK. This makes Holy Grails just his second LP so far, but he's apparently got a ton more on deck. We say that because the details are unconfirmed, but the sources are there to give some validity to these notes.
What we know is that Komodo was actually going to be his next project and classified as an album. Moreover, it was apparently supposed to arrive this month. Instead, we have Holy Grails, so the former is on the shelf, for now anyway. But there are more coming at some point, including dbno, free slime, and free yak. That information was revealed in a now deleted Instagram post as of October 28. Fans will surely eat this up in the meantime though, even though it seems as if it's more of a bridging project. There are some crazy futuristic beats, with some samples from bigger names like Lil Uzi Vert. Check out Holy Grails with the links below.
Holy Grails - Yung Kayo
Holy Grails Tracklist:
- rockstar
- flex
- taycan key
- jedi
- tony hawk
- in my room
- generous
- robin hood
- heads or tails
- run that
- hellofaman
- bye
- cold
- psych out
- energy
- all in
