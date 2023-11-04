Lil Baby Showcases Fan’s Tattoo Of Him On His Instagram: Watch

A big marker of celebrity status is when a fan supports you enough to get your face inked on their body permanently. Moreover, Lil Baby recently spotted a listener at a club who had a tattoo of him across her left arm, and couldn't help but shout her out. Taking to his Instagram Story, the Atlanta rapper posted a clip of the woman in question, who showed it off proudly and gave him a smile. Considering his complex history with tattoos- which might've changed very recently- this is actually a bit of character development for him. After all, the It's Only Me hitmaker said in 2020 that he purposely does not have any tattoos.

However, around August of this year, everything changed- much to the shock of Lil Baby's OG fans and people who supported his aesthetic choice. While signing Rylo Rodriguez to a contract in-person, fans spotted what looked like tattoos on his arms in a clip of the occasion. Still, when you look at other pictures of the 4PF leader on social media or other sources online, it's impossible to spot anything on his arms. As such, it's strangely unclear what people actually saw at that contract signing, and how far he might be going to conceal them.

Lil Baby Posts Fan's Tattoo Of Him On IG: Watch

Of course, there's the possibility that the 28-year-old simply doodled something removable on his arms when he signed Rylo. Either way, there's been a surprising amount of debate concerning his body art, as MCs usually make their presence or absence well-known. Regardless of all that debate, we're glad that Lil Baby got to connect with a fan on a fun night out. Maybe that was the final straw that convinced him to get some ink, a potential realization that might manifest in the near future.

Meanwhile, the "California Breeze" artist unfortunately went viral for other aesthetically driven reasons. Many fans thought that he was the one giving fellatio to another man in a viral online clip, which he denied soon after it spread like wildfire on social media. Let's hope that everyone speaking on body art and NSFW content online goes to an optician soon. For more news and the latest updates on Lil Baby, keep checking in with HNHH.

