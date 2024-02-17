Drake Slimes Fan On "Big As The What?" Tour

Drake and J. Cole are currently traveling the United States on their It's All A Blur tour expansion, Big As The What? Of course, fans are loving it, especially since it's not every day that two of the greatest rappers of the past fifteen years decide to hit the road together. However, a lot of fans also wondered what extra antics or spectacles would accompany their solid performances, and they certainly weren't disappointed by the results. Moreover, a video surfaced online on Friday (February 16) of the 6ix God using a massive bucket to slime a fan, referencing his For All The Dogs SZA collab, "Slime You Out."

Not only that, but Drake also recently took some time to address his skeleton outfit for this tour, which many fans clowned on. "Everybody had jokes yesterday, asking why I wore the spine out here," he told the crowd at his second Tampa show of the trek. "I wore the spine because most of these guys that I look in the eyes are spineless as f**k so I had to wear the whole backbone. Plus, we made that s**t out of the skeletons you got in your closet, so be careful who you talking to."

Drake Drops A Bucket Of Slime On A Fan: Watch

Fortunately for fans, this tour isn't the only way in which they can engage with new Drake content these days. In fact, he just released a new collab with Yeat, "As We Speak," which serves as somewhat of a deluxe cut for the latter's brand-new album, 2093. What's more is that its distorted and industrial instrumental, mixing together a lot of woozy and grandiose aesthetics, might be the most unique beat that the Toronto MC has hopped on in recent memory. Some might say that it's the most unorthodox sonic pallet of his entire career, but we'll save that debate for your takes in the comments section down below.

Meanwhile, this is also an opportunity for the 37-year-old to give back, as he usually does on the road. He recently offered to pay for a fan's surgery while onstage, which is one of his many acts of kindness as a performer. Hopefully the Big As The What? tour gives us many more amazing moments -– and a whole lot of slime. For more news and the latest updates on Drake, stay posted on HNHH.

