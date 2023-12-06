Safaree Among Nicki Minaj's Top Spotify Fans, Receives A Special Message

Safaree recently took to social media to show off a message he received from Spotify for being one of Nicki Minaj's top listeners. In the message, Spotify thanks him for being a fan, encouraging him to buy a special Pink Friday 2 T-shirt exclusive to her top Spotify listeners. It remains unclear whether or not he decided to buy one, though followers wouldn't be surprised if he did.

"Look what Spotify sent me," he captioned a screenshot of the message alongside a series of laughing emojis. "Yalll funny over there." It's no secret that Safaree continues to bump Nicki Minaj despite their 2014 split, however, his spot in her list of top listeners proves just how much of a fan he really is. While some find it strange that he still listens to his ex's music years after their breakup, he never misses an opportunity to boast about it on social media.

Safaree's Message From Spotify

Back in October, Safaree shared that he was listening to some of Nicki's music during a car ride. "Yoooo I’m driving blasting starships right now and it’s a beautiful SUNNY day wowwww," he wrote. "IM SO HAPPPY GOD IS THE GREATEST! Let me just love music. I look like a damn fool right now [laughing emojis]." Clearly, he has nothing but love for the rapper and her hits.

Safaree also posted in honor of Nicki's 40th birthday last year, throwing it back with an old photo of the two of them and claiming that he doesn't have any regrets. “I wouldn’t change anything about my past!!," he reminisced. “I’m like Kanye I love everybody.” What do you think of Safaree being one of Nicki Minaj's top fans on Spotify? What about the message he received from them? Do you think he bought a Pink Friday 2 T-shirt? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

