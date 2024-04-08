J Cole Feels He Can Run The Game Until "3001"

J Cole is becoming the butt of a lot of jokes online right now after having serious regrets about dissing Kendrick Lamar on "7 Minute Drill." Fans are becoming comedians saying he is having "post-n*t clarity." Others are declaring the K-Dot is up 2-0 and bringing back certain bars from "The Heart Part 4." "Oh, I was just playin', K-Dot / C'mon, you know a n**** rock witchu, bro" / Shut the f*** up, you sound like the last n**** I know." However, a majority of people are still enjoying what J Cole brought to the table, especially "3001."

In our eyes and the community's, this track features one of the best beats and hungriest flow from Cole. There are plenty of quotables across its two-and-a-half-minute runtime. "I started chiefin' less and less, it had my cerebral vexed / Too many blessings to be depressed / Went from too stressed to being blessed /

Now, my new recipe's just keep that f*** s*** from my desk / I don't want s*** but my breath, I don't want s*** but my fam'." All of these rhymes and relatable messages are performed over a sinister beat from Mike WiLL Made-It, T-Minus, and Pluss.

Listen To "3001" By J Cole

Cole is also looking into the future on this cut, hence the title "3001." He views his music as timeless and even though he will not actually be around for that, long he believes it will stand the test of time. This is not anything new topically, but the way he raps on this one gives off the vibe that the rent is due. You can see why a lot of people this a top-tier track from the album by clicking the link above.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm finna burn these n****s, dawg

Bring me that urn, these n**** char

Cole, I'ma send 'em to crossroads with the lost souls

I saw Nia Long quote

I would've poked, back when my heart cold

Give her three or four strokes

