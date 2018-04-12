assault and battery
- FoodPleasure P Arrested In Miami Gardens On A Battery Charge At CheckersSinger Pleasure P was arrested in Miami Gardens on a battery charge stemming from an assault on a fast food worker at popular burger joint Checkers.By Keenan Higgins
- CrimeSoulja Boy Accused Of Viciously Beating & Tying Up Woman In Lawsuit: ReportShe claims she was left with fractured ribs and a facial contusion.By Erika Marie
- MusicChris Brown Hoping To Settle Assault And Battery Case With Former ManagerChris Brown is hoping to work things out. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentKevin Spacey's Lawyers Say Alleged Victim Allowed Assault To HappenSpacey's lawyers say his accuser let himself be groped for three minutes.By Alexander Cole
- MusicBobby Brown Hopes To Prove He Was Never Violent With Whitney Houston"The public record is wrong."By Devin Ch
- SportsAdrien Broner Says: "If Blac Chyna Can Date 18-Year-Old" He Can Beat One UpAdrien Broner has a unique set of standards.By Devin Ch
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Says Inmates Tried To Slit His Throat In Rikers6ix9ine referred to his legal case as a "murder charge."By Devin Ch
- MusicBoosie Badazz Is Being Sued For Assault & BatteryBoosie Badazz is being sued by the security guard who pepper sprayed him back in 2017.By Devin Ch