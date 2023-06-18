Dreamville is among the best hip-hop labels out right now, and a particularly unified and familial one at that. As such, it’s no surprise that two of their most acclaimed and skilled MCs would want to feed fans with a collab once again. Moreover, Bas just teased via Twitter that he has a “summer heater” with J. Cole set to release soon. Of course, fans expect the single to also appear on the former’s upcoming album, We Only Talk About Real S**t When We’re F***ed Up. It also seems like this is a very recent collaboration that they cooked up, so it’ll be fresh out of the studio onto release platforms.

“gave my bro @djmoma an exclusive summer heaaater me and Cole cooked up this week,” Bas tweeted on Saturday (June 17). “pull up on my @everydayppl fam in a city near you to hear it. song not out nowhere don’t look.” According to the event series’ website, the next Everyday People bash will take place on July 1 in Detroit, Michigan (find info here). Hopefully it gets here sooner rather than later so that we can enjoy this track with as much of the summer left as possible.

Bas Teases J. Cole-Assisted “Summer Heater”

Fans likely know the duo for “Tr*be,” a standout 2018 cut that features impeccable verses from both MCs. In addition, they collaborated on “Night” back in 2016 and on “The Jackie” in 2021, and they go back further than that. Another link-up occurred with Bas’ various contributions to the Creed III soundtrack, which J. Cole executive produced. All in all, there’s no reason not to expect more fireworks from the two, especially considering their years of chemistry and versatility as hip-hop artists.

Meanwhile, it’s actually quite notable that they collaborated on the track so little ago and that it’ll come out so fast. After all, we recently found out that sometimes Cole takes his time working on team-ups. Lil Durk recently shared that their recent song “All My Life” was in the works for about two years while Durk searched for “the right record” to send him. That being said, the spontaneity should certainly inspire more excitement than discouragement, as there’s more than one way for him to bring heat. For the latest news on J. Cole and Bas, check back in with HNHH.

