billy woods Reunites With Steel Tipped Dove On "BLK ZMBY" To Build Out World For Next LP

billy woods already has a terrific cut for this album out in "Misery" and "BLK ZMBY" successfully keeps the momentum of his next LP going.

So far, billy woods has already given fans one of the Segal linkups in "Misery" back on March 12. Now, he's bringing out "BLK ZMBY" which features gritty guitar riffs, a stalking boom bap drum pattern, and somber string sections. They all come courtesy of one of the aforementioned beat smiths in Steel Tipped Dove. He had production credits on We Buy Diabetic Test Strips. The term "golliwog" is a pretty contentious one as it's extremely offensive against Black community. The word spawned from Florence Kate Upton, a cartoonist and author who made rag doll with black skin and fuzzy black hair along with a welcoming presence. Initially, the doll had no negative meaning to it. However, over time, others used to come up with racist stereotypes. "BLK ZMBY" finds billy rapping about the current cliches surrounding Black people today such as buying excessively loud luxury items, for example.

It seems billy woods is almost always to bring something unique to the table, including conceptually. The other half of Armand Hammer is currently in the midst of an album rollout, his 13th to be exact. On May 9, the abstract New York City rapper will be unleashing GOLLIWOG. It's going to be a stacked release, especially in the eyes of underground hip-hop fans. It's going to be littered with a diverse set of producers ranging from Conductor Williams to The Alchemist , DJ Haram and Steel Tipped Dove. The accompanying MCs are also box office. Partner in crime E L U C I D, Bruiser Wolf, and Kenny Segal are just a few of them.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.