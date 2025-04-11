billy woods Reunites With Steel Tipped Dove On "BLK ZMBY" To Build Out World For Next LP

It seems billy woods is almost always to bring something unique to the table, including conceptually. The other half of Armand Hammer is currently in the midst of an album rollout, his 13th to be exact. On May 9, the abstract New York City rapper will be unleashing GOLLIWOG. It's going to be a stacked release, especially in the eyes of underground hip-hop fans. It's going to be littered with a diverse set of producers ranging from Conductor Williams to The Alchemist, DJ Haram and Steel Tipped Dove. The accompanying MCs are also box office. Partner in crime E L U C I D, Bruiser Wolf, and Kenny Segal are just a few of them.
So far, billy woods has already given fans one of the Segal linkups in "Misery" back on March 12. Now, he's bringing out "BLK ZMBY" which features gritty guitar riffs, a stalking boom bap drum pattern, and somber string sections. They all come courtesy of one of the aforementioned beat smiths in Steel Tipped Dove. He had production credits on We Buy Diabetic Test Strips. The term "golliwog" is a pretty contentious one as it's extremely offensive against Black community. The word spawned from Florence Kate Upton, a cartoonist and author who made rag doll with black skin and fuzzy black hair along with a welcoming presence. Initially, the doll had no negative meaning to it. However, over time, others used to come up with racist stereotypes. "BLK ZMBY" finds billy rapping about the current cliches surrounding Black people today such as buying excessively loud luxury items, for example.
billy woods & Steel Tipped Dove "BLK ZMBY"
Quotable Lyrics:
The zombies chuckle at they computers, French doors open to the breeze
Swollen feet stuffed in loafers right on the wind
Wrap money in the cushions of the sofa
Ceiling fan spins slower
Pan-African money fold, Arab money, Jew money
Keep new money somewhere sunny, it can't get frozen