billy woods and his guests deliver some of the most painful and touching verses of the year ahead of "GOLLIWOG."

Half crushed by the car, dragged herself back A caterwaul Father put her out her misery on the kitchen floor Mom said "be proud of her, she made it home" If these walls could talk they might not, after all, we don't One door been locked since when, why is never said but we know, we know

billy woods comes in at the end after a soothing and introspective transition in the minimal beat. Speaking of which, Willie Green and DJ Mo Niklz deserve a lot of credit for setting the accurate tone. The the soft piano keys, horns, and drums are excellent. But woods' section is the perfectly tragic capper as he describes loss in his family. Check it out with the link below.

E L U C I D opens the track up with detailed description of his childhood home and some of the painful memories it brings back. That's just how we interpret it though as his lyrics tend to be esoteric. Then, Cavalier comes in to touch on his family, particularly his mom, dad, and uncle.

