billy woods, E L U C I D, and Cavalier are another level storytelling wise on "Lead Paint Test." It's the third and final single from the former's upcoming album GOLLIWOG. It's due out this Friday, May 9.
Prior to this, the Armand Hammer member shared "Misery" with regular collaborator Beanie Segal and "BLK ZMBY" with Steel Tipped Dove. Out of all of them, "Lead Paint Test" is the best thanks to its cutting verses from all three underground acts.
E L U C I D opens the track up with detailed description of his childhood home and some of the painful memories it brings back. That's just how we interpret it though as his lyrics tend to be esoteric. Then, Cavalier comes in to touch on his family, particularly his mom, dad, and uncle.
Similarly, his portion is just as profound. "My mom slaved cause she said ownership was breaking the chains / Me and my father's main bond was that day we cursed our pigs at our gate / Every black life a thriller."
billy woods comes in at the end after a soothing and introspective transition in the minimal beat. Speaking of which, Willie Green and DJ Mo Niklz deserve a lot of credit for setting the accurate tone. The the soft piano keys, horns, and drums are excellent. But woods' section is the perfectly tragic capper as he describes loss in his family. Check it out with the link below.
billy woods, E L U C I D, Cavalier, & Willie Green "Lead Paint Test"
Quotable Lyrics:
Half crushed by the car, dragged herself back
A caterwaul
Father put her out her misery on the kitchen floor
Mom said "be proud of her, she made it home"
If these walls could talk they might not, after all, we don't
One door been locked since when, why is never said but we know, we know