News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
lead paint test
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Songs
billy woods, E L U C I D, & Cavalier Have A Song Of The Year Contender On Their Hands With "Lead Paint Test"
billy woods and his guests deliver some of the most painful and touching verses of the year ahead of "GOLLIWOG."
By
Zachary Horvath
1 hr ago
32 Views