BLACK’!ANTIQUE; ONYX’! – Album by Pink Siifu

BY Tallie Spencer 30 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Screenshot 2025-11-28 at 11.15.27 AM Screenshot 2025-11-28 at 11.15.27 AM
Pink Siifu returns with the deluxe edition of BLACK’!ANTIQUE.

Pink Siifu expands his chaotic, emotional world with BLACK’!ANTIQUE; ONYX’!, the deluxe extension of his album BLACK’!ANTIQUE. Where the original project felt raw and volatile, this version sharpens that energy into something darker, looser, and more playful at the same time. Siifu leans into distortion, punk-rap freedom, and heavy emotion, creating music that feels impulsive but intentional. The album moves between aggression and reflection, feeling like a diary written in code. It's personal, confrontational, and vulnerable. Sonically, ONYX’! stretches the boundaries of what underground hip-hop can sound like while staying rooted in expression over polish. This isn’t an album made for trends. It’s built as an experience, where chaos becomes clarity. For listeners who want something fearless, noisy, and honest, this deluxe doesn’t just extend the original. It deepens it.

Release Date: January 2025 (Deluxe released November 28, 2025)
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: BLACK’!ANTIQUE; ONYX’!

Tracklist for BLACK’!ANTIQUE; ONYX’!
  1. Devil’s Advocate! (feat. Ss.Sylver)
  2. EGM!! (feat. HiTech, Sprng4evr, Fullbodydurag)
  3. G CHECK!
  4. ONYX’!
  5. MIKE VICK! (feat. Kal Banx)
  6. nun+ (feat. Kal Banx)
  7. 1WAY (feat. Valee)
  8. JET.EBONY (feat. Woo Da Savage)
  9. BLKTUX’!
  10. RINKS’! (feat. Ojivolta & Turich Benjy)
  11. $$$4EVA
  12. CRTX/VRTX (feat. Armand Hammer)
  13. 4DOE [EXT]
About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
Recommended Content
Screenshot 2025-11-06 at 10.06.00 PM Mixtapes Mercy - Album By Armand Hammer & The Alchemist 817
pink siifu Mixtapes Pink Siifu Will Thrash You Around With Fourth Studio LP "BLACK'!ANTIQUE" 670
nun Songs nun+ - Song by Pink Siifu & Kal Banx 539
News Rap Group Onyx's New Album "Onyx Versus Everybody" Has Arrived 7.3K
Comments 0