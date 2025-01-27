Pink Siifu Will Thrash You Around With Fourth Studio LP "BLACK'!ANTIQUE"

The sonics on this Siifu record are beautifully wild.

Pink Siifu is an artist that is always going to keep a listener on their toes. He does things on his own terms more times than not and refuses to tie himself down to one lane. His brand-new album, BLACK'!ANTIQUEANTIQUE, is almost like one big middle finger to the basics of hip-hop. The rules have been thrown out the window and the Los Angeles based visionary is trying out anything he wants. That's especially the case sonically, with intense rushes of guitars, deafening 808s and bass, dystopian synths, and muddy vocals.

Pink Siifu perhaps explains the ultimate goal of BLACK'!ANTIQUE best in a recent press release, though. "This album is the s*** eye [I] say to myself in the mirror. We get each album/project to tell a different side of ourselves, bring you into a world, speak on our existence and express ourselves in depth. Everything present and in front of you isn’t here to stay, but the memory and the stories will forever be something. That’s an Antique’! Something or Someone Who is Here to Stay’! A Source of Inspiration, Power and Something Timeless’!" The album does come across a mood piece, but it's a thrilling one at that and it will leave you breathless by the end of it.

BLACK'!ANTIQUE - Pink Siifu

BLACK'!ANTIQUE Tracklist:

  1. BLACK'!ANTIQUE with Elheist, Apollo Rome
  2. ALIVE & DIRECT with Elheist, Ss.Sylver
  3. 1:1[FKDUP.BEZEL] with ConQuest Tony Phillips, BbyMutha, Elheist
  4. V12'!HML'! with ConQuest Tony Phillips, Liv.e
  5. Sacrifice'!BonAppetit with Mother Marygold, Ho99o9, B L A C K I E ALL CAPS WITH SPACES
  6. SCREW4LIFE'! RIPJALEN'!
  7. 4DOE[47]
  8. WHOUWITHHO+ with Kal Banx
  9. TRANSLATION with Turich Benjy, TYAH, CRYSTALLMESS
  10. Girls Fall Out Tha Sky with Turch Benjy, 454, JAAS
  11. PSA'! with Vayda
  12. FACECARD'! with HiTech, Peso Gordon, GDMRW, REGINA, Ss.Slyver
  13. LOCKED IN'! with WiFiGawd
  14. U.ALREADY'! with Prjr, Pearl De Luna
  15. OUTSIDE'! with monte booker, V.C.R
  16. SleepAtTheWheel'! with Big Rube
  17. LAST ONE ALIVE'!
  18. 8) with Jack Davey, Ss.Sylver, Aaliyah & Azul
  19. BLACKWATER'! with Big Rube

