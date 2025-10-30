nun+ - Song by Pink Siifu & Kal Banx

Pink Siifu and Kal Banx are two artists that know how to make bangers. When you put them together, you can be sure that the results are going to be exciting. On Thursday, the two dropped off a new collaboration with one another, simply titled "nun+." This song is packed with energy that will make you want to run through a wall. The beat is banging with soaring synths and bounce drums, all while Pink Siifu and Kal Banx bring lots of personality. It's a song that comes right before Halloween, when the entire industry decides to drop at the same time.
Release Date: October 20, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A