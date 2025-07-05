Do-it-all talent Pink Siifu is back already with a WifiGawd and Flow Clark collab titled "FLEX MAN'!," a possible extension of his last LP.

There were some areas where it fell a little flat. But all in all, it's a strong release and one that deserved a higher placement on our list. Perhaps, though, Pink Siifu could be adding to it soon. We are just speculating, but there's a chance that "FLEX MAN'!" could be a future deluxe song for BLACK'!ANTIQUE. Hopefully, it is.

The project was recently just named as the 13th best record of 2025 so far out of 25 entries. One of our writers applauded its experimentation and boldness. "The Birmingham multi-hyphenate’s bravado could be right up in your face, or his reflections on Black identity and heritage could inhabit chilled verses, but they still paint the picture of 2025’s most dynamic rap odyssey."

It's got a sinister tone it in some respects, too. That mostly comes from the beat's dark keys and its gloomy energy. The rapping performances aren't too shabby overall, but the mic presence is a little lacking for us. With an instrumental that's this intimidating, it would have been nice to have louder vocals.

