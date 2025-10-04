Business Merger - Song By Hit-Boy & The Alchemist

Hit-Boy and The Alchemist teamed up once again to share a new song titled, "Business Merger," which they put out on Friday.

Hit-Boy and The Alchemist have reunited for the new single, “Business Merger,” which they shared for fans on Friday morning. In addition to collaborating on the production of the song, both Hit-Boy and Alc rap on the track. On the chorus, Hit-Boy reminisces on how his circle of friends and lovers has gotten smaller over the years. “I had homies that was supposed to come up and get rich with me / Had some shorties that was supposed to stay down and have kids with me,” he raps. The two have worked together several times in the past. They did so on 2023’s “Slipping Into Darkness,” as well as last year’s EP, THEODORE & ANDRE.  

Release Date: October 3, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics From "Business Merger"

Gave you boys a break, now y'all gotta deal with me
I tried to give 'em the game, they ain't keep it real with me
I had homies that was supposed to come up and get rich with me
Had some shorties that was supposed to stay down and have kids with me

