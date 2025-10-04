Business Merger - Song By Hit-Boy & The Alchemist

Hit-Boy and The Alchemist have reunited for the new single, “Business Merger,” which they shared for fans on Friday morning. In addition to collaborating on the production of the song, both Hit-Boy and Alc rap on the track. On the chorus, Hit-Boy reminisces on how his circle of friends and lovers has gotten smaller over the years. “I had homies that was supposed to come up and get rich with me / Had some shorties that was supposed to stay down and have kids with me,” he raps. The two have worked together several times in the past. They did so on 2023’s “Slipping Into Darkness,” as well as last year’s EP, THEODORE & ANDRE.