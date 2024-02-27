ScHoolboy Q Unveils "Blue Lips" Tracklist & Features

Blue Lips is almost here, and ahead of its release this Friday (March 1), ScHoolboy Q wanted to give us one more treat to hype us up. Moreover, he just revealed the updated tracklist for the album. It comprises of 18 tracks and nine feature performances between eight special guests. These are Rico Nasty on the second track "Pop," Devin Malik and Lance Skiiwalker on the sixth track "Love Birds," AZ Chike on the seventh track "Movie," Freddie Gibbs on the ninth track "OHio," Ab-Soul on the tenth track "Foux," Devin Malik again on the thirteenth track "Back N Love," Jozzy on the fourteenth track "Lost Times," and Childish Major on the seventeenth track "Pig Feet."

Of course, there is one particular name on here that fans will probably recognize thanks to the TDE MC's previous praise of it. Freddie Gibbs is having a killer 2024 so far, and many hope that his feature here is even better than his appearance on Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's 2024 album Vultures 1 with "Back To Me." In fact, ScHoolboy Q admitted that the Indiana MC bested him on this track, and we hope that it was a close race. After all, they're both incredible lyricists with so much charisma and a wealth of experience and skill. Fortunately, it seems like everyone else here will also provide some amazing art.

ScHoolboy Q Drops Blue Lips Tracklist With Features

Furthermore, we can't help but wonder what Jay-Z had to say about all this when he listened to Blue Lips with its creator. Amid other song snippet teases and a whole lot of hype, this is looking better with every new peep behind the curtain. Check out the full tracklist below and drop your predictions and expectations for the album down in the comments section. As always, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on ScHoolboy Q.

Blue Lips Tracklist

1. Funny Guy

2. Pop (feat. Rico Nasty)

3. THank God 4 Me

4. Blueslides

5. Yeern 101

6. Love Birds (feat. Devin Malik & Lance Skiiiwalker)

7. Movie (feat. AZ Chike)

8. Cooties

9. OHio (feat. Freddie Gibbs)

10. Foux (feat. Ab-Soul)

11. First

12. Nunu

13. Back N Love (feat. Devin Malik)

14. Lost Times (feat. Jozzy)

15. Germany 86'

16. Time Killers

17. Pig Feet (feat. Childish Major)

18. Smile

