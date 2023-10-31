Lil Pump Starts “We Want Trump” Chant During College Performance: Watch

Lil Pump is someone who has always tried to be shocking. Ever since he started his career, the rapper has tried to do things that will get people talking about him. Whether it be his J. Cole beef or his antics at shows, Pump is someone who has somehow maintained stardom. Although many of his peers have come and gone, Pump has somehow been able to maintain a little bit of celebrity. It is a testament to his antics and how there are still people who want to hear his music.

If you remember, about three years ago, Lil Pump found himself front and center at a Trump rally. Overall, he had decided to endorse Donald Trump for President. Of course, this endorsement meant absolutely nothing. Trump lost in the end and that was the end of it. However, three years later, Pump is still on the Trump wave. In a new video from over the weekend, Pump can be seen starting a "We Want Trump" chant while performing at Ole Miss.

Lil Pump Remains Pro-Trump

The students at Ole Miss seemed to be having an amazing time during the performance. Overall, Mississippi is a red state, so this should come as no surprise. Pump played to the crowd's energy and they bought in. For those who oppose Trump, this is just one giant eye-roll. However, it is Pump we are talking about. He built his career off of those.

At this point, Pump will stop at nothing to be seen and heard. While some would see this as career suicide, it is just par for the course for the "Gucci Gang" rapper. Be sure to let us know what you think of Pump and his political statements, in the comments section below. Is he going too far? Do you think Trump will have him at a rally again? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

