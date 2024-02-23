Peezy Cosigns Trump Sneakers, Disses Joe Biden In The Process

Peezy is the latest rapper to endorse Donald Trump after seeing his new, gold, U.S flag-donning, $400 sneakers. Moreover, he took to social media to share his desire to cop a pair and his support of No. 45, while dissing current president Joe Biden and his VP Kamala Harris. "I'm tying to find my n***a Donald Trump's gym shoes, man," the Detroit rapper shared in a new clip. "The Trump 1s, man. If anybody got them b***hes in 13, call me. F**k Joe Biden, I'm rocking with Trump. F**k Kamala Harris, I rock with Trump. Free Trump! Free Big Slime! If you got the motherf***ing gold 1s, call me! I want them right now!"

Furthermore, this is what Fox News' Raymond Arroyo said about the shoes and about how he thinks folks will react. "This is connecting with Black America because they love sneakers. This is a big deal, certainly in the inner city. So when you have Trump roll out his sneaker line, they’re like, ‘Wait a minute, this is cool.’ He’s reaching them on a level that defies and is above politics." Needless to say, Peezy is the exception and not the rule, because Arroyo got absolutely cooked for this take.

Read More: Peezy Enlists Ty Dolla $ign, Larry June, BabyTron, And More For New Album “GHETTO”

Peezy Endorses Trump & Slams Biden

In fact, you may recall another curious rap crossover that happened concerning these new Trump sneakers. Kanye West apparently shared a clip of the shoes' reveal on Instagram with the caption along the lines of "This made me smile." That's because the clip in question made it seem like the indicted former president played Ye's song "CARNIVAL" over the reveal. It's unclear whether he edited this himself or he fell for someone else's trolling, but it definitely wasn't the song that the 77-year-old played.

Meanwhile, another recent endorsement of the Republican candidate came from none other than Snoop Dogg, who had dissed him before. Actually, this comment almost prevented Snoop's Death Row affiliate Harry-O from receiving his presidential pardon. We'll see what other rappers decide to give in and wear their ugliest red hat for this surely chaotic upcoming election. On that note, stick around on HNHH for more news on Trump and the latest updates on Peezy.

Read More: 50 Cent Invites Peezy As Detroit’s Special Guest At Concert

[via]