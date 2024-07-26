Foolio’s Mother Gets Late Rapper’s Face Tattooed On Her Arm

Sandrikas Mays is paying tribute to her son after his tragic death.

In June of this year, Foolio was fatally shot while celebrating his 26th birthday, leaving fans and loved ones devastated. Of course, the Jacksonville rapper's mother Sandrikas Mays is especially heartbroken by the unexpected loss. Earlier this week, she even decided to pay tribute to her late son by getting his portrait tattooed on her left forearm. The tattoo artist, Power, shared a clip of the new ink on Instagram.

“Share! Was a pleasure @julio_foolio I built it based on if you’d get it yourself," the artist wrote. "Hilltop will be on top once it heals.” The intricate piece is sure to serve as a constant reminder of Foolio, and all that he managed to accomplish in his short life. This isn't the only way Mays plans to honor his legacy, however.

Sandrikas Mays Honors Her Son With Intricate New Ink

Shortly after Foolio's passing, she took to Instagram to announce that there's a documentary about him in the works. “RIP Son … Charles Jones II ‘Foolio'[.] The ‘Real’ Life Story Documentary Coming Soon,” she wrote at the time. “The story that only I can tell because I know the Truths from the Fakes, I think Im the ‘ONLY’ mother that keep it Real while MOST others know dam well what was going on with their OWN sons, this been going on since 2014-2015.”