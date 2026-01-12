R. Kelly Under Fire As Prison Music Begins To Get Industry Push

BY Zachary Horvath
R. Kelly Returns To Court For Hearing On Sex Abuse Allegations
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 07: Singer R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Courthouse following his status hearing, in relation to the sex abuse allegations made against him, on May 07, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)
R Kelly has faced a lot of backlash from the public but some are hoping for a musical return and that has many folks angry.

R Kelly has done a lot of harm to his reputation for many years at this point. Some would say that it's irreparable. However, there a few folks out there wishing the best for him and even hoping for a musical return. One of his recordings from behind bars is actually gaining some decent traction right now as a result, and it's causing controversy.

Caught AllHipHop's Houston Williams, longtime musician Teddy Riley is one of the biggest voices campaigning on Kelly's behalf. Riley shared a remix of Chris Brown's "It Depends" that the disgraced crooner laid down.

At the very beginning, Kelly clarifies that it is in fact on the mic and then shouts out Breezy right after. As a means to also celebrate the locked-up vocalist's birthday (Jan. 8) Riley captioned the post accordingly.

What's The Latest On R Kelly?
USATSI_12228111 (1)
Feb 22, 2019; Chicago, Il, USA; A handout booking photo provided by the Chicago Police Department of R&B singer R. Kelly who's official name is Robert Kelly. Kelly turned himself in and was arrested after being charged with 10 alleged counts of class two felony criminal sexual abuse ranging from 1998 to 2010. Mandatory Credit: Handout Photo/Chicago Police Department via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Still the King of R&B Bar None!!!! Can’t wait for yall to hear the new music!!! Til then teaser missiles will be dropping!!! It’s about that time for real music!!! #legendary #letsgo !!!R.KELLY THE KING!!! [crown emoji HAPPY BDAY [crown emoji]."

Chris Brown caught wind of it, reacting favorably with fire and eye emojis. Many random Instagram users also gave it their stamp of approval with one user saying, "He ate this up! R. Still got it." Another responds, "Keeping R. In our prayers! Super excited he’s with u, TR! Blessings."

However, there's a considerable number of others speaking out against this co-sign.

"Why would you support, promote, and work with someone who has committed so many atrocities to young women. As a father of two daughters, I couldn't possibly reconcile within myself to ever support and endorse this kind of behavior and actions. We have to expect and demand more of ourselves and others. Would you still work with him if he violated your daughter," one person questions Riley.

Another echoes, "The unwavering support for pedophilia, rape, grooming, & kidnapping is mind blowing & heartbreaking. It’s giving, as long as it doesn’t directly affect you or your family members it doesn’t matter."

Whether or not this materializes into anything is going to be something to watch.

In other R Kelly news though, he's still been trying to fight for his freedom. While things have been fairly quiet up until now, he's tried to argue numerous times that people have tried to get in the way such as prosecutors, authority members, and more.

