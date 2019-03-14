r kelly court case
- MusicR. Kelly Prosecutors Want 25 Years Of Additional Prison TimeThese new requests concern his Chicago case, for which he could serve time in addition to the sentence of 30 years in the New York trial.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureR. Kelly Accuser's Mother Testifies That He Threatened Her Family: "They Were Going To Harm Us"The mother of the young woman who claimed R.Kelly sexually abused her says she thought the singer would harm her family. By hnhh
- MusicR. Kelly Performed Oral Sex On Underage Aaliyah According To Dancer's TestimonyMore details have been revealed in the ongoing sex-crime trial against R. Kelly.By Taylor McCloud
- CrimeDespite Threats, Azriel Clary, R. Kelly's Former Girlfriend, Plans To Testify In CourtDespite scare tactics, the aspiring singer vows to testify against R. Kelly in his federal sex crimes case. By Kyesha Jennings
- CrimeProsecutors Deem R. Kelly A "Predator" As Brooklyn Trial BeginsAfter decades of accusations, the R&B singer is facing his second trial related to his alleged sexual abuse crimes against minors. By Kyesha Jennings
- Pop CultureRandom Texas Inmate Warns "Jail Staff" Is Out To Get R. Kelly With Handwritten NoteApparently people in the system ''are out to get'' R Kelly, but his call for help continues to be ignored.By Sandra E
- SocietyWoman Hospitalized After Being Raped By Several Men In R. Kelly's Old StudioBecause R. Kelly and sexual assault seem to come hand in hand.By hnhh
- MusicR. Kelly Witnesses Say He Paid Them Not To Testify, And He "Flew [Them] In For Sex": ReportHe could soon be hit with a fresh set of charges.By hnhh
- SocietyR. Kelly Wants To Hire Michael Jackson's Defense AttorneyThe attorney managed to get Michael Jackson declared not guilty on all counts, back in 2005.By hnhh
- EntertainmentR. Kelly Facing More Legal Trouble As Jury Reviews Sex Trafficking DetailsA jury is prepared to review the details.By Aida C.
- MusicR. Kelly Supporters Think Michael Avenatti's Arrest Is A Victory For The SingerThe lawyer was a highly vocal adversary of Kelly.By Erika Marie
- MusicJoycelyn Savage's Family Reportedly Turns Over Digital Evidence In R. Kelly CaseThey allegedly gave investigators text messages, emails, and social media conversations.By Erika Marie