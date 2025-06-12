Chris Brown is riding a high after his big BET Awards wins this week, and what better way to celebrate than with his thousands of fans? He recently kicked off his "Breezy Bowl XX" tour in Europe, and one of his opening shows had a particularly big moment that drove the crowd wild.

At one point of an unspecified concert caught by The Neighborhood Talk's Instagram post below, Breezy passionately kissed a female fan onstage. Of course, other die-hards in attendance went wild for the moment. If you take a look at the comments section under the IG post below, you'll see plenty of reactions to this which range from smitten to lustful.

However, we want to clarify that this might not be a true fan interaction in the way that Chris Brown's viral meet and greets are. It's entirely possible (and likely) that Brown arranged this moment with this woman beforehand or at least let her know what was going on. So take all the pure fan interpretations of this with a little grain of salt.

Nevertheless, it seems like the "Breezy Bowl XX" tour has been off to a great start so far. However, it's not like it's been a super smooth road up to this point in 2025.

Chris Brown BET Awards 2025

Of course, we're talking about Chris Brown's legal situation, as he recently left a U.K. jail following an arrest for an alleged incident of physical assault. We will see how that plays out in the near future, although he's clearly busy with his tour right now.

Still, that situation could become a big cloud over the Virginia native, but it depends on how far it goes and what the next legal steps are. Either way, Chris Brown is getting support from his peers and probably hopes to dismiss that situation as fast as possible.

Elsewhere, we all know how passionate Breezy fans can be. Their votes led him to win the Viewer's Choice Award at the 2025 BET Awards for the track "Residuals." The other big win for Brown this year is the award for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist.