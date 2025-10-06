Chris Brown Cancels "Breezy Bowl XX" Memphis Show As His Tour Achieves Lucrative Success

BY Zachary Horvath 852 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Chris Brown Performs At Chase Field
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 11: Chris Brown performs onstage during his BREEZY BOWL XX tour at Chase Field on September 11, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by John Medina/Getty Images)
Chris Brown's "Breezy Bowl XX" trek has been selling out crowds, but sadly, a show has been axed for reasons out of his control.

Despite legal troubles threatening to thwart his touring plans this year, Chris Brown has still been raking in tons of money during Breezy Bowl XX. In fact, he's set a new record for all 2025 treks per Billboard. At the time of writing, the Virginia singer and songwriter has made an astonishing $241.4 million while selling 1.7 million tickets.

It's the best mark of his illustrious career. Moreover, when it wraps, Breezy has a chance to have nearly half a billion in career tour earnings. The publication predicts he will gross another $45-50 million based on the $7 million per-show average in North America.

To compare this to his last tour, the 11:11 Tour, that pulled in around $82.3 million. Attendance was 446,000. That's a mind-blowing 193% increase in terms of earnings, and a 270% bump in admissions.

A big reason why Brown has been able to see this jump across the board is because he's been performing at larger venues. As a result of this change, he's been able to set a new career high.

In the chart from Billboard below, the "No Guidance" hitmaker was able to rake in $96.8 million for the month of August. He edged out Coldplay, The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, and Shakira, for example, to earn his first month atop the monthly Top Tours chart.

Read More: Ranking The 7 Rarest Air Jordan 13 Releases Ever Made

Chris Brown Breezy Bowl XX
chris brown
Image via Billboard Boxscore

Prior to this, Brown was only able to crack the top 10 twice, believe it or not. He placed in eighth twice last summer with the aforementioned 11:11 run.

But sadly, he's going to miss out on making a bit of extra money amid this incredible list of milestones. Per USA Today, Brown's October 18 stop at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis is no longer happening.

Unfortunately, it's mostly out of his control as the venue is undergoing renovations. Oak View Group, who was helping put this performance together, issued a statement to confirm it. "Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX performance in Memphis on Saturday, October 18 has been canceled. While the renovations at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium continue as planned and on schedule, it has become clear they will also prevent the show from delivering on the exceptional production experience for fans. Refunds will be issued through Ticketmaster.com."

It would have been the first major concert at the stadium since 1997 when rock band U2 took the stage. The trek for Brown will now conclude on October 16 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Read More: ILoveMakonnen Reflects On Portland Studio Fire, Rebuilding, & Dream Collabs

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California Music Chris Brown Rips Woman Clowning His Fans For Spending Hundreds On Breezy Bowl XX Tickets 3.0K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 76.8K
Chris Brown Thanks Manchester Jail UK Show Arrest Music News Music Chris Brown Cheekily Thanks Manchester Jail At UK Show After Controversial Arrest 1163
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020" 8.7K
Comments 0