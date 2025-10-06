Despite legal troubles threatening to thwart his touring plans this year, Chris Brown has still been raking in tons of money during Breezy Bowl XX. In fact, he's set a new record for all 2025 treks per Billboard. At the time of writing, the Virginia singer and songwriter has made an astonishing $241.4 million while selling 1.7 million tickets.

It's the best mark of his illustrious career. Moreover, when it wraps, Breezy has a chance to have nearly half a billion in career tour earnings. The publication predicts he will gross another $45-50 million based on the $7 million per-show average in North America.

To compare this to his last tour, the 11:11 Tour, that pulled in around $82.3 million. Attendance was 446,000. That's a mind-blowing 193% increase in terms of earnings, and a 270% bump in admissions.

A big reason why Brown has been able to see this jump across the board is because he's been performing at larger venues. As a result of this change, he's been able to set a new career high.

In the chart from Billboard below, the "No Guidance" hitmaker was able to rake in $96.8 million for the month of August. He edged out Coldplay, The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, and Shakira, for example, to earn his first month atop the monthly Top Tours chart.

Chris Brown Breezy Bowl XX

Image via Billboard Boxscore

Prior to this, Brown was only able to crack the top 10 twice, believe it or not. He placed in eighth twice last summer with the aforementioned 11:11 run.

But sadly, he's going to miss out on making a bit of extra money amid this incredible list of milestones. Per USA Today, Brown's October 18 stop at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis is no longer happening.

Unfortunately, it's mostly out of his control as the venue is undergoing renovations. Oak View Group, who was helping put this performance together, issued a statement to confirm it. "Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX performance in Memphis on Saturday, October 18 has been canceled. While the renovations at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium continue as planned and on schedule, it has become clear they will also prevent the show from delivering on the exceptional production experience for fans. Refunds will be issued through Ticketmaster.com."