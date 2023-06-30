Plies took to social media yesterday to share an odd interaction he recently had with a fan. He revealed that he was out for a meal when the interaction took place. In the clip, the fan appears to flirt with the rapper, telling him that he has “Scooby-Doo” teeth.” Plies awkwardly laughs and plays along, as the fan continues to dote on him.

“Y’all Wouldn’t Believe Half Of The Sh*t Be Going On In My Life,” he captioned the clip alongside laughing emojis. “Don’t Feel Sorry For Me Doe,” he adds, “I’m Just Out To Eat By Myself Then BOOM. This Happen! She Seem Like A Nice Lady Doe!!!” Plies’ fans then rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts on the clip.

Fan Flirts With Plies

Last week, Plies hopped on social media again to weigh in on the missing Titan submersible. “Dear America,” he began a Tweet, “After Y’all Get Done Looking For The Submarine. Can Y’all Spend The Same Money & Time Looking For Some Of These Missing Kids Around America. That Would Be Great!! Thanks In Advance,” he wrote. Fans in his comments section were in agreement with the rapper, believing that more resources should be dedicated to missing children. Sadly, the submersible has since been said to have imploded and all passengers were declared dead.

Plies also shared his thoughts on Donald Trump’s arraignment in April. Trump pleaded not guilty to falsifying business records. The charges surrounded him allegedly paying Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal “hush money.” Plies shared a photo of Trump in court on social media, writing, “I Know The Feeling My Boy!!!” He later complained that the former president won’t have a mugshot taken taken for his arrest. “Is There Anybody U Know Ever Been Charged With 34 Felonies & The System Said: “When U Turn Yourself In We Good On The Mugshot U Ain’t Gotta Take It”???” he asked on Twitter.

