Dee-1
- MusicDee-1 Says He Was Offered Record Deal In Exchange For "Homosexual Acts"Dee-1 recently opened up about his experience with "gatekeepers" in the music industry.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDee-1 Doesn’t Consider N.W.A. “Legends,” Cites “Glorification Of Violence,” “Disrespect Of Women”Dee-1 has another hot-take on hip-hop.By Cole Blake
- MusicDee-1 Champions Meek Mill After "Gangsta" Tweet About Street Life's LimitationsFor those unaware, the Christian rapper previously called out the Philly MC for his glorification of violence, sparking much debate.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDee-1 Calls Out Viral Dance Video Of Kids Dancing To Sexyy Red's Verse On "Rich Baby Daddy"Dee-1 doesn't think its appropriate for kids.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicJoe Budden Calls Dee-1 "Clout-Chasing," Christian Rapper Threatens To Unleash Diss Track"If I release this song I did about you, that’s gonna be a Christian dagger to your ego," Dee-1 warns.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDee-1 Scraps Joe Budden Diss Track After Realizing "Purpose" Of Their BeefDee-1 thinks putting the song out would "distract from the overall purpose."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDee-1 Insists Jim Jones, Rick Ross, And Meek Mill Jabs Were Out Of "Love"Dee-1 thinks they should "use this as an opportunity to educate and to communicate."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDee-1 Continues Calling Out Rick Ross, Accuses Him Of “Deflecting”Dee-1 is still critiquing Rick Ross on social media.By Cole Blake
- MusicMeek Mill Responds To Diss From Rapper Dee-1 Against Him, Rick Ross & Jim JonesThe New Orleans lyricist took issue with the way these rappers are promoting harmful content in their music.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsMURS & Dee-1 Team Up On "He's The Christian, I'm The Rapper"Murs & Dee-1 connect for their new joint project, "He's The Christian, I'm The Rapper." By Aron A.
- HNHH TVDee-1 Is The Microphone Assassin On His HNHH Freestyle SessionDee-1 blesses the mic on the latest HNHH Freestyle Session.By Aron A.
- Music VideosDee-1 Drops Off Emotional "I Don't Wanna Let You Down" VideoDee-1 puts his city at the forefront in his new clip.By Milca P.
- Music VideosDee-1 and Sevyn Streeter Collide In "Love Always Wins" VideoDee-1 drops off newest clip.By Milca P.
- NewsSlingshot DavidDee-1 drops off a surprise mixtape, "Slingshot David."By Rose Lilah
- NewsDee-1 Feat. Lupe Fiasco, Big K.R.I.T. "Against Us (Remix)" VideoDee-1 is joined by Big K.R.I.T. and Lupe Fiasco in the video for their "Against Us (Remix)."By Rose Lilah
- NewsAgainst Us (Remix)Dee-1 recruits Big K.R.I.T. and Lupe Fiasco for his remix of "Against Us."By Rose Lilah