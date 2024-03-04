Dee-1 Reflects On Having Suicidal Thoughts After BET Cypher

Dee-1 says he dealt with suicidal thoughts after his performance in the BET Cypher back in 2014. He explained on The Breakfast Club, Friday, that he was unsure he'd ever get another opportunity to showcase his skills.

“Right after that BET Cypher I started going to therapy, bro,” he shared. “I was signed to RCA at the time. You on the BET Cypher and you think your life about to change after this night…Nothing changed after that night. After that, I felt like I blew my shot. It started messing with me mentally to where I was like, ‘Damn, I kinda don’t even wanna be here no more. Not in the industry, but on this Earth…When I started realizing I was having suicidal thoughts behind feeling like I’m professionally a failure, I realized I couldn’t separate David from Dee-1 at that point. And that was unhealthy.”

Dee-1 Attends Essence Festival Of Culture

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 02: Dee-1 attends the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 02, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

He continued: “And for the first time in my life, I went to therapy. Because I was like, talking to my friends, that ain’t getting it at this point. Talking to my grandma, rest in peace, that ain’t cutting it at this point. So therapy really did help me, but ultimately even more than therapy was understanding my God given purpose. I know who my creator is, I know why I was put here, and I was put here to glorify him. So who am I to think that my whole life is a failure because one moment didn’t elevate me professionally?” Check out his full conversation on The Breakfast Club below.

Dee-1 Recalls BET Cypher

Elsewhere in the interview, he discussed his new album, his time in college, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Dee-1 on HotNewHipHop.

