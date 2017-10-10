bet cypher
- MusicGRIP, D Smoke, Smino & Tierra Whack Snap On BET CypherGRIP, Tierra Whack, Smino, and D Smoke stole the show during the Lyricism Cypher at the BET Hip-Hop Awards. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRapsody, Jack Harlow, Chika, Polo G, Flo Milli & More Light Up "Hip Hop Awards" CyphersWho do you think stood out between the two BET cyphers for 2020?By Erika Marie
- MusicSki Mask The Slump God Says Beef With Vic Mensa Is SquashedSki Mask says that "It could've got to more dangerous s**t."By Aron A.
- MusicVic Mensa Called Out For Previously Assaulting Ex-GirlfriendVic Mensa gets called out for admitting to assaulting an ex-girlfriend after his XXXTENTACION diss.By Aron A.
- MusicKid Trunks Leads "F*ck Vic Mensa" Chants After XXXTentacion DissThe "F*ck Vic Mensa" campaign has officially begun.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJoe Budden Will Not Actually Be Performing In BET Cypher: ReportDespite earlier reports, Joe Budden's retirement appears to be iron-clad. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJoe Budden Reportedly Coming Out Of Retirement For BET CypherMedia Joe may have seen one dust-coated microphone too many. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem Thinks Donald Trump Isn't "Paying Attention" To Him: ReportEminem is surprised that Donald Trump hasn't uttered a word. By Matt F
- PoliticsRoyce Da 5'9" Puts Eminem Haters On BlastRoyce Da 5'9" lays down the law.By Mitch Findlay
- Original Content2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards Cyphers: Top 5 VersesMany stepped up, but which rappers killed the BET Cypher the hardest?By Mitch Findlay
- Original Content2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards Cyphers RankedFrom 6lack and Cozz, to Rapsody and Eminem, this is our ranking of the 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards cyphers.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicJoe Budden Calls Zoey Dollaz "Trash" After BET Cypher DissJoe Budden and Zoey Dollaz exchange words after BET Cypher. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicHip Hop Reacts To Eminem's Attack On Donald Trump During BET Hip Hop AwardsJ. Cole, T-Pain, Snoop Dogg, Colin Kaepernick & Lebron James are just some of the names praising Eminem for his freestyle Tuesday night.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicEminem Destroys Donald Trump In His BET CypherWatch Eminem destroy Donald Trump in his BET cypher Tuesday night.By Kevin Goddard