homosexuality
- MusicDee-1 Says He Was Offered Record Deal In Exchange For "Homosexual Acts"Dee-1 recently opened up about his experience with "gatekeepers" in the music industry.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureBarack Obama Reportedly Spoke About Daily Gay Fantasies In 1982 Letter To Ex-GirlfriendThe former president said he fantasized about the activity "daily." By Ben Mock
- AnticsBenzino Questions What Causes Homosexuality, Praises Coi Leray For Admitting She Isn't A LesbianBenzino doesn't think one can be gay if they didn't grow up around it.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureBoosie Badazz Admits Lil Nas X Is "Trolling" But Doubles Down On CriticismsBoosie questioned why a man can be pregnant but a woman "can't show her nipples or p*ssy print" on Instagram.By Erika Marie
- MusicDa Brat Believes Being Openly Gay In Hip Hop Is "Way Better Now"The Rap veteran officially came out last year and speaks on how Hip Hop has evolved to be more inclusive.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsCuban Doll Says She Broke Up With JayDaYoungan After Allegedly Finding "Gay Stuff"The rapper was accused of being messy after she fired off tweets about her ex.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureParis Jackson Reveals Homosexuality Is "Not Really Accepted" By Her Religious FamilyParis, who is a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, spoke candidly about respecting her family's beliefs.By Erika Marie
- MusicILoveMakonnen Says People "Discredit" His "Talents" Since Coming Out As GayHe questioned how Hip Hop can have an issue with gay artists while rapping about brands from gay designers.By Erika Marie
- Music42 Dugg's Sexuality Questioned With These Lyrics42 Dugg's sexuality is coming into question after a set of lyrics surfaced online.By Rose Lilah
- MoviesJames Gunn Reveals Gay Velma Was Removed From "Scooby-Doo" FilmJames Gunn dropped a bombshell about Velma being gay in the 2002 live-action "Scooby-Doo" film. By Dominiq R.
- MusicLil Nas X Never Planned On Coming Out, Was Ready To "Die With The Secret"Lil Nas X made waves when he shared that he was gay, but coming out to the world was never apart of his plan.By Erika Marie
- MoviesBrandon T. Jackson Shares "Big Mommas" Role Caused Him To Be Cursed By GodThe religious actor cited a Bible verse.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTank Doubles Down On His Fellatio Remarks, Talks The Exploration Of SexualityThe singer has taken hits over his original comments.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTank Gets Berated Over Remarks Regarding Fellatio; Singer Calls Out HomophobiaHis chat with the ladies of Lip Service went viral.By Erika Marie
- GramMasika Kalysha Thinks Children's Movies Should Not Have Sexuality In Them, T.I. AgreesGuess a lot of children's classics are off the table then. By Noah C
- SportsDennis Rodman Believes "10 Percent Or 20 Percent" Of Pro Athletes Are GayHe doesn't know why more people aren't coming out.By Erika Marie