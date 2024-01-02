JID Goes Ballistic On "30 (Freestyle)"

It seems like after the release of JID's The Forever Story people are finally starting to get how much of a superstar he is. The Georgia native possesses the ability to never write a bad verse. Additionally, his flows are always on point and might be the best we have in the genre today. With 2024 just getting underway, we have a lot to be excited about for the 33-year-old.

There is a high possibility we receive one of the most anticipated collaborative projects of the last couple of years. Metro Boomin and JID both announced a joint album is in the works last year. Hearing his lyricism on the producer's amazing trap beats is going to be something to behold. The GA MC also has his next solo effort in the works, Forever & A Day. We might have a new single for it called "30 (Freestyle)."

Listen To "30 (Freestyle)" By JID

JID did not have any promotion for this YouTube exclusive until late last night on his Instagram. "30freestyle jus put some raps on YouTube to start the year off right!! Thank you @tischristo @conductorwilliams @taneruno for the inspiration.. we gone drop all year and see what happened 1/1/24 hello." Yes, the song features production credits from Conductor Williams, Cristo, and Tane Runo." The beat is more boom-bap and has a funky snake-charmer-like element to it. JID is charismatic all throughout bringing clever word play, cadences, and flows.

Does this track get you hyped for his forthcoming release, Forever & A Day? Is this the best showcase of flows he has ever displayed on a song, why or why not? Where do you rank amongst current rappers in the game?

Quotable Lyrics:

If it's beef, eating flesh, he turn into a Tyrannosaurus Rex

Give a f*** about who you said was up next and up now

I'm on the outside looking into the crowd like a sniper shooting bugs off your windshield wiper

My rhyme cypher like a brrt-a, fully loaded rifle, n****

F*****g hate it, love it, I like it, I'm still like that

Easy

