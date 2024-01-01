Chrisean Rock Breaks Up Tamar Braxton's Prayer Circle Backstage At Show In New Video

The new clip may shed some light on a previous incident.

BYLavender Alexandria
Daniels Leather Fashion Show

It had been a relatively quiet few days by Chrisean Rock's standards leading up to New Year's Eve. But now she's being roped back into a tailspin of previous drama from back in November. As the story goes, Chrisean was backstage at one of Tamar Braxton's shows in Los Angeles. She was expecting to perform, but when she was told that she wasn't on the schedule at all a heated altercation sparked. That resulted in Chrisean allegedly assaulting one of Braxton's backup dancers James Wright and putting him in the hospital.

While Rock denies that the fight ever happened, it's her word against numerous others who shared their perspectives on the night. Now, a new video acquired by TMZ may shed some light on how tensions first arose backstage at the show. In the clip, Chrisean breaks up a prayer circle being held backstage with Toni Braxton looking particularly upset by the move. They claim that it wasn't the incident that ultimately led to the fight, though it's easy to see how it could have contributed to things escalating. Check out the newly shared video below.

Read More: Blueface & Chrisean Rock Relationship Timeline

Chrisean Rock On The Night Of James Wright Fight

The most recent drama Chrisean started had to do with Jaidyn Alexis' new house. Blueface claims that he bought the house for Alexis even though the two are now broken up but Rock refuted that. She claimed that the house wasn't actually bought but actually just rented. She also claimed it wasn't even Blue who paid for it. Since then fans have been piecing together any details they can get their hands on trying to find the truth.

Last month, Sexyy Red shared a snippet of a remix of her song "Bow Bow Bow" with Chrisean on it. She took the opportunity to take shots directly at Blueface with her appearance on the track. What do you think of Chrisean Rock breaking up Tamar Braxton's prayer circle backstage? Do you think it contributed to the alleged fight that broke out later that night? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Chrisean's Rock Sister Tesehki Teases Fans With New Music On Instagram

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.