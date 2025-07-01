News
JID Announces "GDLU PRELUXE" With Fiery "32 (Freestyle)"
JID continues to show that he wants all the smoke ahead of his next solo album "God Does Like Ugly" with this venomous freestyle.
By
Zachary Horvath
8 hrs ago
