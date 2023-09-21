Police Officer Charged With Murder Of London Rapper Itch

An unnamed police officer fatally shot rising London rapper Itch back on September 5 of last year, and might now face dire consequences for it. Moreover, following a probe by a law enforcement watchdog, authorities charged the cop (whose name is unknown for legal liability reasons) with murder, according to a Wednesday (September 20) report from The Sun. Itch, real name Chris Kaba, was 24 and expecting a child. He passed away following a high-speed police chase where he was struck by bullets and taken to a South West London hospital, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries. Itch's drill group, 67, received a nomination for MOBO's Best Newcomer during their 2016 awards show.

"Chris was so very loved by our family and all his friends,” Itch's family remarked in a statement. “He had a bright future ahead of him, but his life was cut short. Our family and our wider community must see justice for Chris. We welcome this charging decision, which could not have come too soon. Now we await the trial of the firearms officer without delay and hope and pray that justice will be served."

Itch Murder Case Sees A Charge

"They’ve taken my heart," Itch's mother Elaine Kaba expressed in addition. "My son is gone, I’m heartbroken." "We’re devastated, we don’t know what to think, we can’t think straight right now," the MC's father Prosper stated. "He was always joking around, he enjoyed life, he had lots of friends. He was looking forward to being a father. His girlfriend is still in shock. He was looking forward to teaching his daughter how to talk and walking and all fatherly duties. He had wanted to be a father for a long time." In addition, Director Amanda Rowe of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) informed the press that the charged officer is due at the Westminster Magistrates' court today (Thursday, September 21).

"Our thoughts remain with Mr Kaba’s family and everyone affected by this tragic incident,” Rowe said. “It’s important now that criminal proceedings are able to run their course. We would reiterate the importance of not reporting, commenting or sharing information online which could in any way prejudice those proceedings." "We have fully supported the IOPC investigation as it has worked to establish the facts," Met Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Helen Millichap added on. "Today’s announcement is a significant and serious development. We must now allow the court process to run its course so it would not be appropriate for me to say more at this stage. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this case."

Rest In Peace Chris Kaba.

