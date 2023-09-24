French Rapper MHD Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison For Murder

French rapper MHD has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the murder of a 23-year-old man in 2018, according to Agence France-Press. The sentencing comes after he pled not guilty to the crime. He was tried alongside eight co-defendants in the case. Three of the accused were acquitted while the rest have all received sentences ranging from 10-18 years. Everyone involved pled not guilty. The trial lasted for three weeks.

In a final statement to the jury, MHD once again reiterated his not guilty plea. “From the beginning, I have maintained my innocence in this case and I will continue to maintain my innocence," he said in court.

MHD Performs At Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 13: Rapper MHD performs on the Mojave stage during week 1, day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2018, in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

MHD was first arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter back in 2019. Witnesses reportedly saw his car at the scene of the crime in Paris’ 10th arrondissement in July 2018. After the arrest, his lawyers quickly stated that he had no “involvement in the brawl” which led to the victim, Loïc K's death. “His presence at the scene of the incident remains to be proven," they said at the time. They added that the car was used by different “individuals identified by investigators as the perpetrators of the deadly attack,” while also arguing that MHD contacted investigators “as soon as he became aware” of the car's involvement. They further confirmed that MHD has “never been involved in conflicts between rival gangs.” Several other French artists have voiced their support for MHD in the time since his initial arrest.

MHD has released three studio albums throughout his career. His self-titled first project came in 2016, followed by 19 in 2018 and Mansa in 2021. He blends trap music with West African music, which he describes as "Afro Trap." Be on the lookout for further updates on MHD's case on HotNewHipHop.

