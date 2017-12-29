legal drama
- MusicQuando Rondo Issues PSA Amid Legal Problems"In the end you gone be on your own you get in the wrong situation," Quando Rondo says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicRick Ross Furthers 50 Cent Beef After He Suggests Fat Joe Called Fif OutThe Terror Squad boss seemed to condemn 50's accusations against Diddy, and Rozay connected the dots against his rival.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- EntertainmentMariah Carey's Jealous Assistant Accused Of Leaking Medical Records: ReportMariah Carey's legal drama continues. By Aida C.
- Entertainment50 Cent Reveals Title For Isaac Wright Jr. Show After ABC Orders Series For 2019-202050 Cent gets deeper into his TV bag.By Aron A.
- MusicChief Keef Shuts Down Questions About Tekashi 6ix9ineChief Keef is over his beef with Tekashi 6ix9ine.By Aron A.
- MusicCardi B & Offset Sued By NYC Hotel For Alleged Met Gala Beatdown: ReportMore legal drama for Offset and Cardi B.By Aron A.
- MusicJuelz Santana's Legal Struggles Far From Over With Ankle Monitor PhotoJuelz Santana proudly shows off his ankle accessories.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJill Scott's Ex-Husband Demands She Return His "Purple Rain" CDThe singer's divorce drama continues. By David Saric
- MusicHouston Police Reportedly Issue Arrest Warrant For 6ix9ineTekashi 6ix9ine's past actions have once again returned to haunt him.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJuelz Santana Partly Off The Hook In Airport Gun & Drugs Case: ReportJuelz Santana's case has been dropped by the state but it remains in the hands of the feds.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna Brings Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Back Into LawsuitThe legal drama between Blac Chyna and the Kardashian/Jenner clan just won't end.
By David Saric
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna Says The Kardashians Are Out To "Destroy Her" In Legal SagaBlac Chyna has some choice words about the Kardashians following the latest chapter in their legal drama. By Matt F
- SocietyApple Loses Legal Battle Against Italian Clothing Company "Steve Jobs"The California-based company receives a bit of legal misfortune. By David Saric