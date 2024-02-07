Quando Rondo Hit With DUI Arrest: Details

Quando Rondo has been going through a bevy of legal issues over the course of the last few months. However, it appears as though things have gotten worse for the artist recently. In a new report from WOTC, it was revealed that he was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence. Interestingly enough, this was not for a recent offense. Instead, it was an arrest made in connection with an alleged incident that took place back on July 19th in Chatham County. All of this information was confirmed by Jonah Pine, the rapper's attorney.

The details of the incident are pretty grim as the rapper was allegedly speeding in his car. Subsequently, he crashed into someone else, and when first responders showed up to the scene, Quando Rondo appeared to be going through what seemed like an overdose. He was consequently given Narcan and was able to recover. Now, he could face some very serious charges which only add to his growing list of legal problems.

Quando Rondo Is Facing Other Charges

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 05: Quando Rondo and Fee Banks attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

Rondo had been hit with drug and gang charges prior to the car crash. Furthermore, in December, he was hit with Federal charges surrounding conspiracy to distribute a plethora of drugs. While Rondo was able to secure bond stemming from these charges, his freedom now remains at risk thanks to this DUI arrest. Only time will tell whether or not he will get out of jail, this time around.

