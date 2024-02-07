Quando Rondo Hit With DUI Arrest: Details

Quando Rondo is dealing with numerous legal issues right now.

BYAlexander Cole
2019 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals

Quando Rondo has been going through a bevy of legal issues over the course of the last few months. However, it appears as though things have gotten worse for the artist recently. In a new report from WOTC, it was revealed that he was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence. Interestingly enough, this was not for a recent offense. Instead, it was an arrest made in connection with an alleged incident that took place back on July 19th in Chatham County. All of this information was confirmed by Jonah Pine, the rapper's attorney.

The details of the incident are pretty grim as the rapper was allegedly speeding in his car. Subsequently, he crashed into someone else, and when first responders showed up to the scene, Quando Rondo appeared to be going through what seemed like an overdose. He was consequently given Narcan and was able to recover. Now, he could face some very serious charges which only add to his growing list of legal problems.

Read More: Quando Rondo Faces Potential Ban From Hometown

Quando Rondo Is Facing Other Charges

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 05: Quando Rondo and Fee Banks attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

Rondo had been hit with drug and gang charges prior to the car crash. Furthermore, in December, he was hit with Federal charges surrounding conspiracy to distribute a plethora of drugs. While Rondo was able to secure bond stemming from these charges, his freedom now remains at risk thanks to this DUI arrest. Only time will tell whether or not he will get out of jail, this time around.

Let us know your thoughts on this situation, in the comments section down below. Additionally, this is a developing story, so keep it locked to HNHH for the latest news and updates. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming releases. 2024 is sure to be a great year for music.

Read More: Quando Rondo Thinks Someone In His Circle Snitched On Him

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.