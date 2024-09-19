Cassie Looks Unbothered In NYC After Diddy’s Arrest

Cassie is living her best life.

Diddy's legal issues only continue to make headlines, particularly following his arrest in New York City earlier this week. According to TMZ, he's been charged with "racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution." Yesterday, he appeared in court for an appeal hearing, where a judge shot down his request for release on bail for the second time.

The mogul's legal saga kicked off back in November with a lawsuit from Cassie, who dated him on and off from 2007 to 2018. She accused him of sexual assault, abuse, and much more. They settled roughly a day after she filed. This summer, disturbing hotel security footage exclusively obtained by CNN also surfaced online. In it, he's seen pulling the songstress to the ground, kicking her, and throwing objects in her direction.

Diddy Investigation Has Cassie Unfazed

Cassie attends the 2022 CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Following Diddy's arrest this week, his lawyer Marc Agnifilo alleged that Cassie will serve as a witness in his upcoming trial. Agnifilo also accused her of having cheated on Diddy for years before the aforementioned hotel assault. Now, she's been spotted out and about in NYC, appearing unfazed by all of the chaos surrounding her ex.