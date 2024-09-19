Cassie Looks Unbothered In NYC After Diddy’s Arrest

Diddy's legal issues only continue to make headlines, particularly following his arrest in New York City earlier this week. According to TMZ, he's been charged with "racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution." Yesterday, he appeared in court for an appeal hearing, where a judge shot down his request for release on bail for the second time.
The mogul's legal saga kicked off back in November with a lawsuit from Cassie, who dated him on and off from 2007 to 2018. She accused him of sexual assault, abuse, and much more. They settled roughly a day after she filed. This summer, disturbing hotel security footage exclusively obtained by CNN also surfaced online. In it, he's seen pulling the songstress to the ground, kicking her, and throwing objects in her direction.
Diddy Investigation Has Cassie Unfazed
Following Diddy's arrest this week, his lawyer Marc Agnifilo alleged that Cassie will serve as a witness in his upcoming trial. Agnifilo also accused her of having cheated on Diddy for years before the aforementioned hotel assault. Now, she's been spotted out and about in NYC, appearing unfazed by all of the chaos surrounding her ex.
In various clips and photos, she's seen relaxing at an outdoor cafe, dodging paparazzi, and more. It appears as though she's living her best life these days, per usual. Of course, her fans are glad to see it. What do you think of Cassie being spotted out in New York City after Diddy's arrest? We're not permitted to post the clips and images directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link. Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.