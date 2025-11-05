Culture Jam Presents: Legend In My Hood - Album by Culture Jam

Culture Jam has returned with a new project that has been hosted and put together by none other than Anthony Edwards.

Culture Jam has been coming through with some cool collaborations as of late. For instance, we recently got a new album called Legend In My Hood, which was curated by Anthony Edwards, and his brother bdifferent. In fact, bdifferent appears on many of the songs on this new project. Although there are some massive features throughout the 12-song tracklist, as well. For instance, we get the likes of Pusha T , Wale , Quavo, Jeremih , Hunxho, Big Sean , Hit-Boy , YTB Fatt, and many more. It is a project with some cool songs, and if you like these kinds of Avengers-esque collabs, then be sure to tap in.

