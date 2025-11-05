Culture Jam Presents: Legend In My Hood - Album by Culture Jam

Culture Jam has been coming through with some cool collaborations as of late. For instance, we recently got a new album called Legend In My Hood, which was curated by Anthony Edwards, and his brother bdifferent. In fact, bdifferent appears on many of the songs on this new project. Although there are some massive features throughout the 12-song tracklist, as well. For instance, we get the likes of Pusha T, Wale, Quavo, Jeremih, Hunxho, Big Sean, Hit-Boy, YTB Fatt, and many more. It is a project with some cool songs, and if you like these kinds of Avengers-esque collabs, then be sure to tap in.
Release Date: October 24, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Culture Jam Presents: Legend In My Hood
- Ant Speaks
- Too Basic ft. Hunxho, Hurricane Wisdom, & bdifferent
- Damage Control ft. Wale & Pusha T
- BP Music ft. Rob49 & YTB Fatt
- Unk Speaks
- Stay Away with bdifferent
- Crazy ft. Quavo & BabyDrill
- Pop A Bottle ft. Jeremih & bdifferent
- Bubba Speaks
- Moving Different ft. Big Sean, Hit-Boy, & JuJu Ozbourne
- Late Bloomer ft. bdifferent & Skilla Baby